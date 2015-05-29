Vans Is Collaborating with Disney on a Magical New Shoe and Apparel Collection

Attention Disney fans, this collaboration is definitely something to get excited about. Vans has teamed up with Disney on a magical new collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories featuring all of your favorite classic characters. But this for-all-ages lineup has a twist that makes it truly one-of-a-kind: the California brand has re-imagined the iconic cartoons in their prints by styling Mickey Mouse in a red sneaker and Minnie Mouse in a pink sneaker alongside their traditional yellow footwear options.

The Young at Heart line includes classic slip-on styles starring Mickey or Minnie Mouse, low-top lace-up sneaks with Donald Duck or Winnie the Pooh, and hi-tops featuring Donald, Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto. Aside from cool kicks, the assortment also features a selection of tees, hats, backpacks, socks, and more.

And the release couldn't come at a more appropriate time—Disneyland is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a multitude of special surprises.

Shop the collection when it drops next week in Vans stores and at vans.com, and take a look at more of the designs below.

