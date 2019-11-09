Vanna White Is Stepping Up During Pat Sajak's Recovery

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

The show must go on. According to People, Wheel of Fortune coach Pat Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery to treat a blocked intestine. While he's in recovery — and he's expected to make a full recovery — Vanna White will step away from the game board and into hosting duties. One taping was canceled, but the show is expected to resume its taping schedule next week.

White took over hosting duties during Friday's taping. The show is currently in its 37th season. White has been on the show since 1982, when she replaced Susan Stafford, who flipped the letters from the show's inaugural episode until her retirement.

"The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the show posted to its social media feeds. "He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in a host."

Earlier this week, Sajak was in good spirits when he joined fellow game show host Alex Trebek to honor their colleague Harry Friedman, who produces both Wheel and Jeopardy! as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

White and Sajak have famously never had an argument in their decades-long career with one another. The closest thing that's happened was a disagreement over putting ketchup on hot dogs.