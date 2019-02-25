The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Was Full of Incredible Beauty Moments

When it comes to the Oscars, the after party in just as important as the ceremony itself — and when it comes to after parties, the Vanity Fair soiree is the place to be.

As stars trickled out of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, they made time for a quick outfit change and even switched up their hair and makeup. The Vanity Fair after party looks did not disappoint. Joining Oscar winners like Lady Gaga and Regina King, were Jennifer Lopez's violet eyeliner and Kerry Washington's freshly cut pixie.

The stars' standout looks also forecasted some future big beauty trends, too. If this after party is any indication, sleek, straight hair is the new beachy waves, and pink is the next eye makeup color to try.

Here, all of the must-see hair and makeup looks from the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

VIDEO: Kerry Washington's Oscars Pixie Cut Will Convince You to Go Short