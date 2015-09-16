Vanessa Williams and Kenneth Cole's Campaign Stars Celebrate His New Manhattan Concept Store 

New York Fashion Week’s end is fast approaching—but that didn’t stop city-slicking style marathoners like Vanessa Williams (above) from running into Kenneth Cole’s newly designed concept store on the corner of Bond Street and Bowery in Manhattan last night. The designer (below, right), who sported a black leather bomber jacket with white leather high-top sneakers, jeans, and a white shirt welcomed regular patrons of the show-going circuit, in addition to the stars of his latest ad campaign, The Courageous Class.

Seen side-by-side with transgender model Andreja Pejic (below, left), Cole also posed with Rhymefest, Jon Rose, Topaz Page-Green, and Jamie Clarke, the selection of activists that Cole tapped to help raised awareness about social issues and human empowerment.

A regular supporter of amfAR and other philanthropic organizations, Cole and his team were in a celebratory mood and mingled with other patrons who admired both the designer’s minimalistic brick-and-mortar shop and the sleek, studded leather accessories found inside.

While Williams stood out in her metallic silver dress, other Cole supporters, such as Broadway star Alan Cumming (above, left) and model Hailey Clauson (above, right), also stopped by for the party. Before the evening wrapped and revelers moved on to their next location, Lucas Goodman and Jillian Hervey (above, center), together otherwise known as Lion Babe, provided funky, downtown-appropriate sounds—and an unforgettably gorgeous big-hair moment.

