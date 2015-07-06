It's Official! Vanessa Williams Is Married

Wedding bells are ringing and fireworks are blasting for Vanessa Williams and Jim Skrip. The two tied the knot in Buffalo, N.Y., during a romantic ceremony on the Fourth of July. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Everyone's favorite cat is making a huge comeback. Sanrio is reportedly planning to bring Hello Kitty to life in a feature film in 2019. [Deadline]

2. Watermelon might be a summertime favorite, but what about watermelon bread? This baked treat made by a store in Taiwan is getting a lot of attention. [Today]

3. Designer Miguelina has teamed up with conservancy group Oceana on a new beachwear capsule collection that's available now. [Net-a-Porter]

4. What happens when Netflix fans can't wait for their favorite shows to be released? They release an unofficial trailer like this teaser for Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events that has gone viral. [Variety]

5. The recent rise in shark attacks has made seaside adventures a little more frustrating. Here are some tips for staying safe in the water. [Health]