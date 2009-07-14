Vanessa Steals Blair's Dress!

Johns PkI/Splash News;Courtesy of Anna Sui for Target
Bronwyn Barnes
Jul 14, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Last night we spotted Jessica Szohr wearing a dress from designer Anna Sui's forthcoming collection for Target at a Louis Vuitton bash. "My personal style is simpler than Vanessa's," Szohr told us earlier. That explains why her ivory "Tablecloth" dress is actually from the part of Sui's collection that pays homage not to the eclectic Vanessa, but to queen bee Blair's more demure fashion taste. Dress like your favorite Gossip Girl (Jenny and Serena are also represented) when the collection hits Target stores on September 13.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!