Vanessa Steals Blair's Dress!

Last night we spotted Jessica Szohr wearing a dress from designer Anna Sui's forthcoming collection for Target at a Louis Vuitton bash. "My personal style is simpler than Vanessa's," Szohr told us earlier. That explains why her ivory "Tablecloth" dress is actually from the part of Sui's collection that pays homage not to the eclectic Vanessa, but to queen bee Blair's more demure fashion taste. Dress like your favorite Gossip Girl (Jenny and Serena are also represented) when the collection hits Target stores on September 13.

