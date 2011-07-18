Vanessa Minnillo's Wedding Dress: Monique Lhuillier!

Vanessa Minnillo is now Mrs. Nick Lachey! The couple married on Necker Island of the British Virgin Islands on Friday afternoon, and the bride, 30, chose a Monique Lhuillier corset gown with a full tufted skirt for her big day. The groom, 37, wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. The pair also celebrated with a rehearsal dinner, where Minnillo wore a white lace dress with a black satin sash (shown). Mr. and Mrs. Lachey filmed their nuptials for TV, so you can see the event in its entirety when Nick & Vanessa's Dream Wedding airs Saturday, July 30th at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

