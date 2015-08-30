Vanessa Hudgens Wears a Cast to the VMAs: "I Fell and Broke a Finger"

Vanessa Hudgens hit the red carpet at the VMAs with an unprecedented accessory: a cast covering most of her right hand. “I fell and broke a finger,” Hudgens told InStyle when she arrived to the area of the red carpet designed by Jeremy Scott and Instagram.

Because the cast perfectly matched her rose-colored floral Naeem Khan gown, we had to know if the star had it designed just for the occasion. The answer? Not quite. Hudgens revealed that she actually just dressed the cast up for the night. “No, it’s [covered in] tape,” she revealed. Kudos to her for turning a painful situation into a killer fashion moment.

