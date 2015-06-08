Vanessa Hudgens Shares a Behind the Scenes Snap From the Tonys, Plus More Weekend Instagrams

It was a big weekend for Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, who is currently starring as the title character in Gigi on Broadway, took the stage at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Sunday night to perform the number "The Night They Invented Champagne." Before arriving at the Tonys, Hudgens shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes shot of herself on her way to the event. "On my way to the #TonyAwards!!!! Feeling like a princess thanks to the babes @findyourcalifornia @polkohontas and of course @nataliesaidi," she captioned the snap (above). But Hudgens wasn't the only one sharing double-tap-worthy photos. Keep reading to see our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez:

Me and Lynnie #tonys A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:59pm PDT

Blake Lively:

This is my favorite piece Lindsey Thornburg and I collaborated on for @preserve_us Which is yours?? 👗#PayNoAttentionToTheGarlicAioliPestoHeavenChickenSandwichInTheFrontRightCorner #PunkyBrewsterHasNothingOnMyShoeGame A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 6, 2015 at 10:36am PDT

Mindy Kaling:

Allison Williams:

@outdoorvoices & @manrepeller look how much joy your collaboration brought me! Jumping rope in my kitchen like a 👑 in your full kit! 💪🏼❤️👏🏼 A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jun 5, 2015 at 3:03pm PDT

Christy Turlington:

12 years today with this guy. The longest shortest years of my life. I love you @edward_burns_pix ❤️ A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:24pm PDT

John Legend:

Prom pose before we head to dinner at Raymond Vineyards! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 5, 2015 at 5:50pm PDT

Taylor Swift:

Tonight my friends @littlebigtown surprised the #1989TourPittsburgh crowd with 'Pontoon' and it was SO MUCH FUN!! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 7, 2015 at 12:17am PDT

Jesse Tyler Ferguson:

I can't believe she's already 8! Happy birthday to my sweet pretend daughter Aubrey! A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jun 6, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

Lena Dunham:

This is Wolfpack. She is my dogdaughter, which is like a goddaughter but one who is a dog. Thank you @seespotrescued for matching my friend Spike with his amazing new family member- she is a ball of eternal love & pure peace. ⭐️ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:03pm PDT

