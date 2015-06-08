Vanessa Hudgens Shares a Behind the Scenes Snap From the Tonys, Plus More Weekend Instagrams

vanessahudgens/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 08, 2015 @ 11:45 am

It was a big weekend for Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, who is currently starring as the title character in Gigi on Broadway, took the stage at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Sunday night to perform the number "The Night They Invented Champagne." Before arriving at the Tonys, Hudgens shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes shot of herself on her way to the event. "On my way to the #TonyAwards!!!! Feeling like a princess thanks to the babes @findyourcalifornia @polkohontas and of course @nataliesaidi," she captioned the snap (above). But Hudgens wasn't the only one sharing double-tap-worthy photos. Keep reading to see our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez:

Me and Lynnie #tonys

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Blake Lively:

Mindy Kaling:

Allison Williams:

Christy Turlington:

12 years today with this guy. The longest shortest years of my life. I love you @edward_burns_pix ❤️

A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

John Legend:

Prom pose before we head to dinner at Raymond Vineyards!

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Taylor Swift:

Tonight my friends @littlebigtown surprised the #1989TourPittsburgh crowd with 'Pontoon' and it was SO MUCH FUN!!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Jesse Tyler Ferguson:

I can't believe she's already 8! Happy birthday to my sweet pretend daughter Aubrey!

A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Lena Dunham:

