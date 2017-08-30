Vanessa Hudgens Puts a Modern Twist on the Retro Pin-Up Look with Furry Heels

Vanessa Hudgens has reached peak retro babe.

On Tuesday, the brunette actress ensured to keep cool in the California heat with trendy gingham coordinates, which included an ab-flaunting bra top and matching high-waisted shorts. And while red oversized sunglasses and a flirty bob gave the chic vintage-inspired look a modern update, we couldn't peel our eyes away from the So You Think You Can Dance judge's eccentric footwear.

Backgrid

The High School Musical alum expertly paid homage to the fuzzy slip-ons of old Hollywood starlets, effectively schooling us in vintage style 101.

Always love seeing @lordemusic such a talent 😍 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Hudgens's block heels were the star of her ensemble. Whimsical furry adornments added a layer of luxury, while metallic snakeskin ankle straps made them an instant style slay.

Is there anything the songstress can't pull off?