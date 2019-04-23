Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Her Relationship with Ex-Boyfriend Zac Efron

Back when they were doe-eyed PYTs just landing on everyone's collective radars, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron were young Hollywood's It couple. They lived out their saccharine-sweet High School Musical love story and we all went along for the ride, from the very first bars of "Start of Something New" to when the relationship fizzled in 2010. E! Online reports that during her appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast, Hudgens reflected fondly on the relationship, but added that it wasn't a total Disney fairy tale.

"It started off really organically," she said. "I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time."

She went on to say that the two were in similar situations, being newly minted Disney stars and embarking on, ahem, something new. Hudgens appreciated having someone going through the exact same thing, saying that Efron was someone she could lean on as they navigated their newfound fame.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens on Getting Her Card Declined at Cartier

"It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through," she added. "And by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

It wasn't rainbows and singalongs, however. Hudgens noted that there was, in fact, trouble in Technicolor paradise. The crew noticed it, too. She said that director Kenny Ortega was afraid that the whole franchise would fall apart.

"I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, 'Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?'" Hudgens said.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Talks Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Former Co-Star James Franco

She was the consummate pro, though, and said that everything worked out fine. She was even grateful for the turbulence, saying that it was a learning experience.

"I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do," she said. "And we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilized me."