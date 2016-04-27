Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Dealing with Her Father's Recent Death

Vanessa Hudgens proved just how strong she really is when she took the stage to deliver an unforgettable performance in Grease: Live just a day after her father died of cancer in January, and now the star is opening up about how she's dealing with his passing.

The 27-year-old reveals that she has turned to her mother, Gina, for guidance during this difficult time, leaning on her for support. "My mom looks out through such beautiful eyes. I've learned to follow her lead," she tells People of coping with the grief. "She's so strong through the hardest of times. But she has this lightheartedness and this light that just beams out of her very being and it's so special. Life is about perspective. The way you choose to see your life is the way your life is going to become."

Though the actress admits that losing a parent is far from easy. "There are highs and there are lows," Hudgens says. "It sucks, but death happens. It never makes it easier but it happens to all of us. It's just something we have to get through until we all meet again in heaven." We're impressed with your positive outlook, Vanessa. Our thoughts are with you during this tough time.