Vanessa Hudgens' New Tattoo: All the Details!

Caitlin Donovan
Sep 12, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Vanessa Hudgens and her High School Musical pal Ashley Tisdale treated themselves to new tattoos this week! We caught up with Hudgens at Concept Korea's New York presentation to get the inside scoop: "It’s half an ohm symbol on each of my pinky fingers, so when I put my hands together, it’s a full ohm," the actress told InStyle.com of her yoga-inspired ink. "I love it. It can give people good energy and keep myself centered. I do a lot of yoga. I’m all about it!" In fact, she likes the peaceful activity so much that she's skipping the rest of New York Fashion Week to jet off on a five-day yoga retreat. Namaste, Vanessa!

