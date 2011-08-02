Vanessa Hudgens Launched a Web Site!

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 02, 2011 @ 11:45 am

Vanessa Hudgens is going digital! The actress's new website, VanessaHudgensOfficial.com, just went live today, and the online destination is already packed with personal photos, style tips and red carpet snapshots. "I’m going to be blogging about all the things I love like fashion and beauty, and it’s a great place for fans to come and hang out and get to know each other. Hope you guys enjoy it!" Hudgens wrote in her first blog entry. The site also includes shots of her new Candies campaign, which you can browse by clicking "See the Photos."

MORE:Vanessa Hudgens' New Hair Ashley Tisdale on Hudgens' Short 'Do

