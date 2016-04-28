Vanessa Hudgens and Hilary Duff's Bikini 'Grams Have an Inspiring Body-Positive Message

Now these are some bikini 'grams we can get behind. Vanessa Hudgens and Hilary Duff both took to Instagram today to share short videos of themselves wearing bikinis, and there's a surprisingly inspiring message behind them.

Both actresses have partnered with Aerie on a the brand's new Love the Swim You're In initiative. For each unretouched bikini photo that someone posts to Instagram along with the hashtag #AerieREAL, the retailer will donate $1 to the National Eating Disorder Association.

And it looks like Hudgens and Duff are very excited to be participating. In her 'gram, the former stands next to her sister Stella while wearing an adorable ruffled blue bikini. The actress blows a kiss at the camera while holding a blue towel with the words "#aerieREAL" written across it.

Duff, for her part, shimmies in a bright coral two-piece while holding the same towel.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrities in Bikinis

Aerie has pledged to donate up to $30,000 to the NEDA through the Love the Swim You're In initiative. You can get in on the action by posting your own unretouched bikini 'gram with the hashtag #AerieREAL.