Vanessa Hudgens' Hair Trick: Carrying Extensions in Her Bag

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to keep her short hair interesting—she carries alternative looks with her for a quick hair makeover! “I do love my short hair, but sometimes you just want to change things up a bit,” the actress told InStyle.com when we caught up with her and her new long strands (courtesy of clip-in extensions) inside the Moët & Chandon suite at the US Open yesterday. “Tonight, I wanted to go boho. Short hair wouldn’t really work with this hat, so I just pulled these out of my bag and clipped them in.” See who else updated their hair this year in the gallery.

