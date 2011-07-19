Vanessa Hudgens' Hair: Do You Prefer Long or Short?

Vanessa Hudgens’ new short haircut isn't a wig! The actress is currently filming Gimme Shelter, and dramatically hacked off her strands to play a homeless girl for the film. "I’m still getting used to it,” she told Access Hollywood last night. “Honestly, I kind of feel like a soccer mom, but we’re going to let that go. There’s nothing wrong with soccer moms, but I’m only 22!” Tell us: Do you prefer Vanessa's hair short or long? Vote in the poll below!

