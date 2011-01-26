Vanessa Hudgens for Candies: Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

Sure, it's the dead of winter, but not for Vanessa Hudgens! Candie's just announced that it signed the young actress to be the new face of its spring collection, which means she's posing in summer-friendly bikinis and floral maxi dresses for the campaign. And it's a big job for the 22-year-old—she's taking over for Britney Spears, who fronted the collection last season. "It's such an honor to be a Candie's girl," Hudgens said of the brand, which is only sold at Kohl's stores. "We had a blast shooting the campaign." Check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes image of Hudgens on set at the Pink Motel in Sun Valley, California that Candie's shared with InStyle (right). See more sneak preview photos of Vanessa Hudgens for Candie's in the gallery.