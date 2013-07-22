Vanessa Hudgens and Jessica Chastain Take Home Honors in Italy

Awards season won’t kick-off in Hollywood until later this year, but over in Italy both filmmakers and stars are being honored for their achievements at film festivals throughout the European country. Vanessa Hudgens (in Diane von Furstenberg) and director Baz Luhrmann were presented with awards at a special dinner during the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in Naples. Lhurmann received the Luchino Visconti Legend Award for his impressive directorial career, while Hudgens took home the Global Icon Award. Further south in Giffoni Valle Piana, Jessica Chastain (in Dolce & Gabbana) picked up the Giffoni Experience Award, which is dedicated to international stars, at the city's 2013 film festival. Click the photo to see more star-filled fetes from this weekend.

MORE• Jessica Chastain's Memorable Cannes Moment• Chastain Celebrates the Cleopatra Anniversary• Vanessa Hudgens's Best Looks Ever