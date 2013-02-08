Vanessa Bruno Salutes America With This Limited-Edition Sequin Flag Bag

Celebrity-loved Parisian designer Vanessa Bruno (Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth are fans) is having a bit of a love affair with America. She just opened her pop-up shop in New York's chic Soho neighborhood, and to mark the special occasion, she also designed a limited-edition sequin bag with an American flag on it. "The whole thing has the American flag on it, and we did 50 of them exclusively for the store," Bruno told InStyle.com at the store's grand opening last night. "We could have this kind of thing: 50 states in America, 50 bags. Voila!" The bags are $249 each, and available exclusively at the pop-up, located at 131 Greene Street (or call 212-228-1085).

