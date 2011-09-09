Vampire News: Breaking Dawn, Vampire Diaries and More!

Getty Images (3); Courtesy Photos (3)
1. Bella flashes a serious diamond ring in the just released Breaking Dawn, Part 1 poster. [E! Online]
2. Check out these new promo pictures for the third season of Vampire Diaries. [JustJared]
3. Kate Bosworth talks BeachMint (and rocks blue tips!) in this video clip. [StyleCaster]
4. Anderson Cooper and Conan O'Brien waged a hilarious rivalry over who has the best hair on TV. [HuffPo]
5. Nike created a limited-edition sneaker based on light up pair in Back to the Future Part II. [MTV]
6. Lauren Conrad's The Hills home is for sale! The house on the market for $2.25 million. [People]