Nina Dobrev Reunites with Candice Accola and More for a Vampire Diaries Wedding

Kayla Ewell who played Vicki Donovan on The Vampire Diaries tied the knot over the weekend—and her former co-stars Nina Dobrev, Candice Accola, Sara Canning, and more were by her side. [MTV News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Novak Djokovic earns the U.S. Open men's singles title after defeating Roger Federer. [New York Times]

2. Move over, Toy Story 3: Minions is now the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time (though Frozen still reigns). [The Wrap]

3. Listen to Miley Cyrus sing a serious new tune for the upcoming film Freeheld. [Time]

4. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade prove that their 2014 wedding would make the perfect rom-com by creating their own movie trailer for it. [People]

5. Did you know that Getty was not the oldest of The Golden Girls in real life? In celebration of the show's 30th anniversary, discover 30 interesting facts about the classic series. [ABC News]