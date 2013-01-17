The Vampire Diaries Returns Tonight: Try on Nina Dobrev's Hair

After more than a month without any plot twists from Damon or Elena, The Vampire Diaries finally returns to our TV screens tonight! To celebrate the new episode, why not give yourself an otherworldly makeover? We added Nina Dobrev’s glamorous waves to our Hollywood Makeover Tool so you can see them on yourself. Simply upload your picture to try on the style—no human-to-vampire transition required—then be sure to share your new look with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let them know you'll be watching. Click the box below to start, and catch The Vampire Diaries' return tonight at 8/7 c on The CW.

MORE:• Gabby Douglas Guest Stars on The Vampire Diaries • Nina Dobrev Chooses a Salvatore Brother • The Vampire Diaries’s Cutest Couple Moments