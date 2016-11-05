Nail the Perfect Cat Eye (in 1-Second Flat!) with This Beauty Tool

If trying to draw on the perfect feline-flick always leaves your eyes red, watery, and ready to cancel on your friends via a message in your group text, Vamp Stamp is the answer to making it on-time to all future evening plans.

The tool is the brainchild of Veronica Lorenz, makeup artist and one of the co-creators of the game-changing original BeautyBlender. Sure the tool would save Lorenz some time with herr celeb clients like Sofia Vergara, but its incarnation also came out of practicality. “Three years ago I lost the feeling in both of my hands and partial use of them due to a benign cervical spinal cord tumor. To lose the ability to easily do makeup, something I truly love to do, was a life changer for me,” she tells InStyle. “As a result, I am always searching for methods to make the application process more accessible with a significant loss of dexterity. What comes from that is that it makes application easier for everyone, so that is the icing on the cake!”

RELATED: These Are the 6 Best Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners We've Found

Here’s how it works: Coat the stamp with your favorite eyeliner—Lorenz recommends a non-waterproof gel or liquid formula—and line it up to the outer corner of your eye. Next, choose the angle you want your cat eye to be and stamp it—it’s really that easy. To complete the look, you'll have to connect the stamped wing to the line you drew on your waterline but the two-step process is worth it for a precise, dramatic wing.

Although Vamp Stamp is extremely user-friendly for novices and pros, expect to practice a bit when you first pick up the tool. “The learning curve is really only about placement, motion, and making sure the stamp has a sufficient deposit of ink on it," Lorenz says.

VIDEO: 7 Celebs Who Seriously Rock a Cat Eye

Keep an eye out for the tool’s first shape, “VaVaVroom," which comes in two sizes, in early 2017 at thevampstamp.com. In the meantime, watch a few sneak peeks of the stamp in action.

Our babe @addykruse Winging It! With #thevampstamp #eyelineronpoint A video posted by The Vamp Stamp® (@the_vampstamp) on Oct 18, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

Ink. Stamp. Vamp. The Vamp Stamp. As easy as one and done. Makeup by Kayla Chavez @metalmomfitness @the_vampstamp #wingedeyeliner #felineflick #classiccateye A video posted by The Vamp Stamp® (@the_vampstamp) on Oct 5, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT