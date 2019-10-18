Valentino Threw a Party in a Former Catholic Church to Celebrate Fall
Festive.
There ain't no party like a Valentino party.
On Thursday evening, San Francisco's most-fashionable arrived at Saint Joseph’s Art Society (a former Catholic church) for a dinner party in celebration of the Italian fashion house's Fall/Winter 2019 collection.
Hosted by InStyle's Sam Broekema, Valentino brand ambassador Carlos Souza, and interior designer Ken Fulk, the gathering had a little something for everyone. And by "a little something," we mean canapes and cocktails to kick things off, followed by a three-course dinner, and topped off with a gift from Valentino. Tunes (because you must have tunes) were provided by DJ Dre Ngozi.
Guests included fashion people (heiress and philanthropist Vanessa Getty), the design crowd (interior designer Hillary Thomas), a doctor or two (plastic surgeon Dr. Carolyn Chang), and even a former San Francisco mayor (Willie Brown).
Oh, and don't forget the fashion. While attendees mingled, male and female models held an informal presentation of the collection.
Fashion, food, and fine people? Consider it a night well spent.