See Valentino's New Gorgeous Must-Have Book For Yourself

With the founding of his namesake Italian fashion house, Valentino Garavani has majestically sent fantastical, often ethereal designs down the Valentino runway year after year. But since 2008, creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli have continued the legacy of the brand’s famous designer with gorgeously delicate and divine ready-to-wear and couture collections that not only pay homage to the rich history behind all of Garavani’s creations, but also welcome a new, modern elegance—one that even the Kardashian sisters have learned to covet.

Courtesy Assouline

In a new coffee table tome fittingly dubbed Valentino: Mirabilia Romae, Italian art curator Francesco Bonami seamlessly helps capture the essence of how each of Chiuri and Piccioli’s creations come to life from start to finish. Enmeshed with rich imagery of the buildings, artwork, fabric, and women that inspire their designs—the duo repeatedly turns to Rome’s labyrinth of creativity for ideas—the Assouline book is not just a classic addition to any home, but also offers one-of-a-kind insight into how a dress begins as a sketch and ends up on a red carpet.

Courtesy Assouline

Courtesy Assouline

RELATED: Meet the Genius Design Duo Behind Valentino

With original photographs by Laziz Hamani, the publication blends never-before-seen shots of the paper patterns and inspiration boards used to sew together the DNA of a dress alongside close-up shots of the intricate embroidery of now-archived designs. The oversized pages also feature timeless campaign images as well as photographs of the house’s inner circle and its favorite muses. Take the fact that Chiuri and Piccioli’s Valentino gowns are among the favorites of red carpet regulars like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Sienna Miller.

Courtesy Assouline

Shop it: Valentino: Mirabilia Romae, $250; assouline.com.

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger Reveals Why She'll Never Wear a Ball Gown Again

PHOTOS: Valentino's Most Stunning 2015 Red Carpet Looks