Valentino Designs Princess Madeleine of Sweden's Wedding Dress: All the Details

This is what Valentino comes out of retirement for! Only the best, of course. Last year, it was Anne Hathaway's wedding dress. This year, it's a princess. The designer, who retired from fashion in 2008, brushed off his sketching hands to create the wedding dress for Princess Madeleine of Sweden for her wedding to New York banker Christopher O’Neill, held at the Royal Palace Church in Stockholm on Saturday, June 8. “Working with Princess Madeleine has just been so easy,” Valentino said in a statement. “She is very lovely girl. She is modern, fun, full of energy and enthusiasm, and she is so beautiful! It has been a pleasure and an honor." The dress he created is made with silk organdies and applications of ivory Chantilly lace. The train was four meters long. The veil measured six meters long, crafted with silk organdies with tulle edges and Chantilly lace flowers. The waist had small vertical pleats the spread out to the skirt. Topping it off, orange blossoms decorated her royal tiara. The Princess is 31 (as of June 10), and the youngest daughter of the King and Queen of Sweden. She is fourth in line to the throne.

