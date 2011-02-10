Valentine's Day Special at Forever 21, Alexa Chung's Summer Nails and More!

1. Forever 21 now offers 30% off intimates in celebration of V-Day. [Forever21]

2. Alexa Chung rocked palm tree designs on her nails last night. Someone's craving summer! [Refinery29]

3. Kirsten Dunst is the new face of Bulgari's Mon Jasmin Noir Fragrance. [Stylelist]

4. Glee's Ryan Murphy is Sony's leading choice to direct the remake of Annie, which will also star Willow Smith. [Vulture]

5. The highest priced jeans from the new Ralph Lauren Collection Denim line is $2,000. [HuffPo Style]

6. Can't get enough of Net-a-Porter? Now you can watch it on TV! [WWD]