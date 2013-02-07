Valentine's Day Is One Week Away, Are You Ready? Victoria's Secret Angels Are!

Valentine’s Day is just one week away, and no one is quite as ready as the lingerie loving Victoria’s Secret Angels. We caught up with two yesterday—Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge—at the label’s V-Day event held at the Herald Square flagship in New York, to find out of their feel-sexy secret for the day of love. “Choose something that makes you feel irresistible,” she said, adding that she adores the Very Sexy Push-Up Bra ($55 to $85). Aldridge agreed: “Wear things that you feel comfortable and sexy in,” she said, noting she loves the Very Sexy Floral Bustier ($88). But, ultimately, they said sexy comes from within. “Being healthy and happy is the time where I feel most beautiful,” said Aldridge. So, who’s ready for Valentine’s Day?

Plus, see Candice and Lily at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

