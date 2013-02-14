Valentine's Day Love You Can't Resist: 25 Most Iconic Movie Kisses

Nothing says romance quite like a well-timed kiss—especially on screen! In honor of Valentine’s Day, InStyle chose the 25 most iconic movie kisses. Who can forget Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose’s (Kate Winslet) first kiss on the bow of the Titanic or the moment when Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) finally came together after so much time apart in The Notebook? Click through the gallery to see all of the most memorable cinematic embraces!

MORE: • The Most Stylish Hollywood Couples• Celebrity-Favorite V-Day Gifts• Valentine's Day Gift Guide