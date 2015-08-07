Glee's Amber Riley and OITNB's Uzo Aduba Join The Wiz Live!

The star studded cast of NBC's The Wiz Live! just got even more star power: Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba and Glee's Amber Riley have both joined the cast.

Aduba will portray Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, and Riley will play her sister, Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North. While many are familiar with Riley's incredible pipes due to her run on Glee, Aduba has also showcased her operatic singing talents in the past. The two join Queen Latifah who will channel the Wiz and Mary J. Blige who's getting into character as the Wicked Witch of the West. Comedian David Alan Grier is set to play the Cowardly Lion, and rising star Shanice Williams will step into Dorothy's sparkling ruby slippers. As far as the story's main characters go, we're still waiting to learn who'll portray the Tin Man and the Scarecrow.

NBC announced plans to revive the Broadway hit for its next live television musical in March. The Wiz Live! will air Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Uzo Aduba's Glam Squad Reveals How the OITNB Star Prepped for the Emmys