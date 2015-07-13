Back-to-School with Usher: Shop the Singer's Cool Collab That Helps In-Need Students

Although the summer is just starting to heat up, Usher is thinking ahead and helping thousands of kids get ready to head back to school. The "OMG" singer wants to make sure students have everything they need and has teamed up with Yoobi to launch a line of school supplies, which integrates street smarts with school smarts. The products feature the artwork of street artist Jonni Cheatwood and what's best, for every item sold Yoobi will give an item to an in-need classroom in the U.S. Both Yoobi and Usher believe that no child should be without the basic tools needed for creative expression and they're advocating in the name of education with the Kids in Need Foundation.

The oh so cool for school collection has over 20 products that range from fun backpack cases designed to hold pencils to splattered paint covered notebooks. Take a glimpse at some of the standout hallway supplies and images from the collaboration's launch event below and be sure to head over to Yoobi.com or Target stores to support the cause.

