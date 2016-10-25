Usher Honors Breakthrough Style Star Priyanka Chopra at the 2016 InStyle Awards with a Touching Speech

At first glance, the asymmetrical teal and black look Priyanka Chopra wore to the 2016 InStyle Awards may seem like an unexpected choice, but a closer look at the beauty’s red carpet frock indeed proved she knows a thing or two about fashion.

For our second-ever style showdown, the 34-year-old Quantico star and August 2016 InStyle cover girl masterfully rocked a two-tone Haider Ackermann design with an oddly proportioned sleeve that demonstrated the actress is well-deserving of this year’s Breakthrough Style Star recognition.

Yes, Chopra managed to charm her way through L.A.’s Getty Center throughout the night, but she truly shone on the stage while accepting the award. And while her speech was a knockout, it’s R&B superstar Usher that revved up the crowd with touching words in her honor.

Dishing on her starring roles both in American and Indian TV and film, Usher went on to highlight her philanthropic work with Global Citizen, the organization through which they met. “This is a woman who has it all. She is intelligent, down-to-earth, quick-witted, and has a genuine personal style. To me, I consider that a quadruple threat,” he told guests. “But most importantly, Priyanka is a role model for women all over the world. For young women in India, she is an iconic symbolization of power and strength.”

Usher moved on to detail her confidence, both through clothes and with her ideas, and why she’s such a force to be reckoned with. “Truly if style is more than just cool clothing and really about inner and outer beauty, passion, and compassion, Priyanka is the personified, iconic, remarkable, incredible, style icon,” he added. “I’m honored to present this year’s Breakthrough Style Star and a good friend of mine, Priyanka Chopra."

The Indian-born beauty took the stage shortly after and thanked Usher for his kind words. “Thank you very much, InStyle, for that amazing cover, and for this award. I truly believe that style is a representation of your own personality and trying to find clothes that make you feel like you are what you wear, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do with my clothes."

"Thank you to all the designers and the stylists who have dressed me over the years and helped me find that voice to express myself through my clothes," she said. "Christina [Ehrlich], sitting right there, thank you very much."

She also went on to gush over and quote Tom Ford, Designer of the Year honoree. “He said once that dressing well is like having good manners. And my mother definitely told me to be well-mannered, so thank you very much.”

Done like a pro, Priyanka!