7 Surprising Uses for Baking Soda

Let's chat baking soda. Chances are you probably have a box chilling in the back of your fridge. But the white stuff can do so much more than just absorb odors. Here are seven uses:

1. Make a Face Mask

Mix 1 or 2 tablespoons of baking soda with the juice from half a lemon and a squirt or two of honey. Apply the mixture to your face, let it sit for about 15 minutes, rinse and say hello to a glowing complexion.

2. Clean Produce

Mix baking soda with water and use the paste to scrub produce from the supermarket clean. (Bye-bye, dirt and pesticides.)

3. Freshen the Air

Mix 2 cups of water with 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 15 to 20 drops of your favorite essential oil, like lavender or eucalyptus oil, for a custom room spray.

4. Treat Bug Bites

Create a paste with water and dab it on bug bites and bee stings to ease pain, itching and swelling. Bonus: This also works on sunburns.

5. Sop Up Oil Spills

No matter if it’s in the garage or on your favorite pair of pants, sprinkle baking soda on the spot to help absorb the oil.

6. Clean Your Teeth

In a pinch, mix baking soda with water to create a paste and brush away.

7. Deodorize Your Carpet

Best trick for dog owners: Sprinkle baking soda on the rug and let it sit one hour before vacuuming.

