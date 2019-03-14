USC Releases Official Statement Over Operation Varsity Blues

After being taken into FBI custody today, questions are still swirling around Lori Loughlin and her daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade. While Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are being investigated for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, Isabella and Olivia are both part of an investigation, too, only it's not with the FBI, it's with the University of Southern California. Many people are wondering if the students, who benefitted from their parents' overzealous actions, will face their own punishment, such as expulsion from the university.

According to Entertainment Tonight, USC is carrying out its own investigation, which will take a look at each and every person with a connection to Operation Varsity Blues. The university didn't mention any specific penalties, but did take note that many of the current students that may have been involved could have been minors during the scandal, which could change things.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Arrested in Los Angeles Over Alleged College Admissions Cheating Scam

"We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government," a USC Media Relations representative told ET. "We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

However, if the investigation finds anyone that's still in the application process guilty of fraud, the school asserts that they won't be granted any leniency. Instead, they'll be immediately out of the running for admission. "Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC," the rep continued.

RELATED: People Are Begging Sephora to Drop Their Collab with Lori Loughlin's Daughter After Admissions Scandal

Giannulli and Loughlin are only two of the approximately 50 individuals indicted earlier this week. Working with William Singer, the parents allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters recruited to USC's crew team and receive admission to the school, even though neither of them rowed.