Celebrities React to the Amazing U.S. Women's Soccer Team Win on Instagram

On Sunday night, the U.S. women's soccer team took home their first World Cup trophy for the first time in 16 years, beating Japan 5-2. The milestone win was the third World Cup title for the team, and the celebrations extended far beyond the stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Fans across the country took to social media to show their team pride, and celebrities were no exception. Soccer star David Beckham posted a congratulatory message to the team on Instagram, while Beyoncé even had custom jerseys made for herself and daughter Blue Ivy. Keep reading to see these, plus more celebrity reactions to the soccer win on Instagram:
Beyoncé:
Sarah Jessica Parker:
Sophia Bush:
Anne Hathaway:
Dwayne The Rock Johnson:
When US Women's National Soccer Team Head Coach Jill Ellis asked me to deliver a pre-game pump up speech I was honored. I got fired up, cussed a little (of course) and I think I got the point across - they're warriors, rock stars and they're the greatest in the world at what they do and remember how much they've inspired an entire country. Chase and achieve that greatness ladies... and bring it on home. Proud of y'all.. #SheBelieves #WeBelieve #USWNT
Colin Hanks:
David Beckham:
Zoë Saldana:
Karolina Kurkova:
RELATED: U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins 2015 World Cup as Carli Lloyd Sets Goal Record