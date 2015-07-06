Celebrities React to the Amazing U.S. Women's Soccer Team Win on Instagram

On Sunday night, the U.S. women's soccer team took home their first World Cup trophy for the first time in 16 years, beating Japan 5-2. The milestone win was the third World Cup title for the team, and the celebrations extended far beyond the stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Fans across the country took to social media to show their team pride, and celebrities were no exception. Soccer star David Beckham posted a congratulatory message to the team on Instagram, while Beyoncé even had custom jerseys made for herself and daughter Blue Ivy. Keep reading to see these, plus more celebrity reactions to the soccer win on Instagram:

Beyoncé:

U.S.A

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Sarah Jessica Parker:

I'd stay up until the wee hours all over again. Congratulations ladies! X sj #shebelieves

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Yes!!!!!!!! 📯📯📯 #shebelieves

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Sophia Bush:

Anne Hathaway:

They did it!!! #BELIEVE #worldchamps2015 #USAvsJPN

A photo posted by @annehathaway on

Dwayne The Rock Johnson:

Colin Hanks:

Squad Goals! World Cup Champions! Congrats @ussoccer_wnt. We are incredibly proud of you!

A photo posted by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on

David Beckham:

Zoë Saldana:

The streets of Vancouver are filled with Red White and Blue. Congrats USA! #FIFAWOMENSWORLDCUP

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Karolina Kurkova:

Congrats ladies! #uswnt #uswomenssoccer #girlsrock @ussoccer

A photo posted by Karolina Kurkova (@karolinakurkova) on

