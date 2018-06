The US Open returns August 29th! As the world’s top players convene in New York to fight for the championship title, there’s going to be one more thing to look at between the aces, serves, and sets—the style. In celebration of a new round of tennis dresses, skirts, and tanks to hit the court, we looked at some of the most memorable recent US Open looks—Venus, Caroline, Serena, and Maria included. Click through to see a courtside fashion show now.