See the 23 Hottest Male Tennis Players as the U.S. Open Kicks Off

Today marks the first day of the U.S. Open, and while we can't wait to see which tennis players will make it to the final rounds and if Serena Williams achieves her single season Grand Slam, we have to admit—we'll be tuning for more than just the matches. Football may have Tom Brady and soccer may have David Beckham, but tennis has more than its fair share of handsome guys, and we cannot wait to see them in action. Rafael Nadal (above), who is currently the face of Tommy Hilfiger's sexy underwear campaign, is just one of the good-looking men who will take the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the Open. Click through our gallery now to see the hottest male tennis players. You're welcome.

