US Open 2011 Tennis Outfits: See the Photos!

Synthetic material never looked so good! The US Open is underway in New York, and tennis pros have been punching up their court gear with sporty stripes, neon brights and unexpected fabrics. Venus Williams kicked off the competition in a black dress from her EleVen line, which featured a white lace back panel with a pink satin-trimmed exposed zipper. Click through the gallery for more style moments from the US Open!

