US Open 2011 Tennis Outfits: New Looks!

After two days at the US Open, we're seeing more sporty neon court gear. French Open champion Li Na chose a red and tan Nike ensemble for her match against unseeded Romanian player Simona Halep, who wore pink and aqua Adidas separates for the event. Halep knocked Na out of the game, but there a are plenty of tennis pros left to watch. Click through the gallery for style moments from the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, and more!

