US Open 2011 Tennis Outfits: Caroline Wozniacki and More!

We've seen a rainbow of sporty outfits at the 2011 US Open, but Danish player Caroline Wozniacki played her winning match against 2004 US Open champ Svetlana Kuznetsova in the sport's traditional tennis whites, courtesy of her Stella McCartney for Adidas-designed dress. She also added a subtle touch of flair by matching her manicure to her pink racket. Click through for style moments from more of our favorite tennis pros!

