Watch the U.S. Olympics Swim Team Do Their Own Carpool Karaoke to Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber

Watch out, James Corden! Four years after the 2012 London Summer Games where the U.S. Olympic swimming team memorably showed off their impressive singing chops with a can't-get-out-of-your-head rendition of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," the team is back at it and officially raising the ante.

In honor of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the U.S. swim team, including Michael Phelps, Allison Schmitt, Amanda Weir, Kevin Cordes and Connor Jaeger, is hitting the road in Atlanta—and no road trip would be complete without some carpool karaoke!

The five athletes have way too much fun in the car, belting out hits like Miley Cyrus's "Party in the USA," Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried," Flo Rida's "My House," and even the Pokémon theme song! They also made time for a cone-ing prank when they stop at a fast food joint on their trip.

Phelps, who can be seen getting his groove on in the eight-minute video clip, has quite a few reasons to celebrate. The 18-time Olympic gold medalist recently became a first-time dad and he was chosen to lead Team USA into the opening ceremony Friday night.

Check out the full carpool karaoke video above and watch the U.S. swim team make their entrance at the opening ceremony Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.