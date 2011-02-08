Urban Outfitters Company to Launch Bridal Store Named Bhldn

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expanding into the world of bridal with the launch of Bhldn, its new e-commerce site that sells gowns, bridal accessories and wedding decorations (shown). And the offerings aren’t going to be traditional. Expect dresses to mix elements from Urban Outfitters, its Anthropologie brand, and DIY-style, including some looks with unfinished hems or large taffeta bows, WWD reports. While the site launches next week—on Valentine’s Day February 14th—the company also has plans to open a freestanding store in August (the location has yet to be announced). Bhldn wedding dresses will cost between $1,000 and $4,000. It will also stock other occasion dresses, like for bar and bat mitzvahs and engagement parties, priced between $200 and $600.

