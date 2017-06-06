Urban Decay Has Another Naked Palette On The Way

What do The Fast and the Furious, Despicable Me, Ice Age, and Taken starring Liam Neeson have in common with Urban Decay's Naked Palettes? All of them have an insane amount of sequels, naturally, and in time for summer, the beauty brand is coming at you with their latest installment—the Naked Heat Palette.

In a world where the temperature only continues to rise, Urban Decay's palette is bringing the extra heat. Climate change is real, and so are these 12 sunset-inspired shadows. The previous sentences are a lot cooler if you read them in your head like you're that guy who does the trailer for every action film. Go back and do it. We'll wait.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Olivia Culpo's Smoldering Eyeshadow

RELATED: This Is the Nude Eyeshadow Palette the Internet Is Freaking Out Over

Voice acting aside, we love how the sienna filter each shadow seems to create gives any complexion of the spectrum instant warmth. The wide range of peaches, burgundies, and oranges each have a super-rich color payoff, and although it's a bolder spread compared to the previous Naked range, they can create both minimalist and smoldering looks alike.

If you're a Beauty Junkie at urbandecay.com, you can score the palette for $54 on June 12, but if you miss the boat, rest assured you can get once it rolls out to the masses on June 30.