Urban Decay to Launch Oz: The Great and Powerful Palettes

Are you a good witch or a bad witch? With palettes this pretty, it’s hard to decide! In anticipation of Disney’s Oz: The Great and Powerful, Urban Decay is launching two makeup sets inspired by sorceresses Glinda and Theodora. Each includes a lip color pencil, a handful of shadows and blushes, eyeliner, and a face chart with instructions on recreating the looks worn by Michelle Williams (Glinda) and Mila Kunis (Theodora). Glinda’s palette is filled with light, ethereal tones, while the Theodora set combines deep neutrals with a dramatic red lip. Find both at sephora.com and Sephora stores nationwide for $49 each starting January 25. Oz: The Great and Powerful opens in theatres on March 8.

