Urban Decay Is Launching the Scent of Summer '17

Urban Decay wants you to go naked this summer—at least, in terms of your fragrance choices.

Adding to the ever-growing empire of Naked palettes, BB creams, highlighters, and concealers, the beauty brand has just launched their Go Naked fragrance oil, and we have a pretty strong feeling it will soon become the official scent of the summer. We've smelled perfumes upon perfumes that somewhat emulate that vacation-esque aroma reminiscent a day at the beach, but Urban Decay's latest installment currently ranks at the top of our list.

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer

RELATED: All About the Fragrance House Behind Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Perfume

Rich in orange blossom—a.k.a., one of the notes responsible for that unmistakable sunscreen scent—the addition of bergamot adds a bold citrus twist, while faint hints of lavender mirror the warmth of your skin. Because it's an oil, it lasts even longer in summer's rising temperatures, and practically melts into your pulse points. The scent is set to launch in mere days over at sephora.com—reserve your bottle now, priced at $24.