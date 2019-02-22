An Urban Decay Game of Thrones Collection Is Coming

Image zoom HBO

For anyone who's obsessed with Urban Decay's Naked Palettes just as much as Game of Thrones, the makeup brand is making both eyeshadow and the show's final season even more exciting.

Today, Urban Decay announced that it is launching a Game of Thrones collection in April. Yep, just in time for the season eight premiere of the hit HBO show.

The brand shared the news via Instagram and Twitter:

One of the Instagram posts shows a model wearing a dramatic turquoise and cobalt smoky eye and berry-stained lips with "For the Throne" written across her face. The graphic eye makeup is killer, but diehard Thrones fans will notice that bright makeup colors aren't typically worn by Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, or Daenerys Targaryen.

Perhaps Urban Decay is playing with the whole fire and ice theme. At least, that's what can be gathered from this second teaser video they shared on Instagram. In the post, the model is wearing a warm bronze and copper smoky eye paired with a metallic plum lip. Then, it cuts to literal flames and snowflakes.

The brand hasn't shared what products will be included in the collaboration or when the collection officially launches. Our bet is that it'll be timed to the April 14, 2019 season eight premiere date.

VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Maisie Williams

Now that you know that like winter, an Urban Decay x Game of Thrones collaboration is coming, stayed tuned to this space for updates once we learn more.