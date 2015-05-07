Guy Style: Update Your Man's Weekender Bag with Our Dapper Picks

Now that the weather has finally warmed up, planning for summer weekend getaways has officially commenced. But regardless of whether the destination is the beach or the countryside, each whirlwind retreat requires a solid weekender to hold all the essentials. And no, we're not referring to that industrial nylon gym bag (aka the go-to duffel for guys).

Have your beau take a cue from Harry Styles (above) and elevate his weekender with a bag that's cut from a sophisticated material, like buttery leather or cotton twill. Forgo busy patterns and other superfluous bells and whistles and instead opt for subtle details (think: sporty stripes and handsomely structured silhouettes in neutral shades).

Shop the pieces (from top): Polo Ralph Lauren, $498; saksfifthavenue.com. Everlane, $95; everlane.com. Want Les Essentiels de la Vie, $495; ssense.com.

Shop the pieces (from top): Ben Minkoff, $395; eastdane.com. Coach, $795; coach.com. Ben Sherman, $78; 6pm.com.

