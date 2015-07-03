5 Up-and-Coming Designers of Delicate Jewelry to Know Now

Cara Delevingne is a trendsetter in more ways than one. Bold brows aside, the model is heading up the delicate jewelry movement, swapping bold statements for delicate ultra-feminine ones. Try simplifying your jewelry game with dainty rings and barely there necklaces. If this clean-and-classic look feels too simple, layer multiple strands together for a unique personal touch. Below, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite up-and-coming delicate jewelry brands to help you get started.

Rue Gembon

Courtesy

With the goal to deliver the "perfect finishing touch," Rue Gembon is targeted toward the fashion-forward woman looking to write her own style narrative. Founder Joyce Lam uses her editorial eye to give women the flair they want without spending a fortune. The brand is best known for its stackable rings and ear cuffs, and it's overall versatility that allows each piece to be mixed and matched to create a completely unique look.

Shop the Rue Gembon pieces: Piera gold triangle embellished bracelet, $80; ruegembon.com. Didina rose double-X necklace, $45; ruegembon.com. Tara silver wishbone earrings, $55; ruegembon.com. Gayle rose rounded rings, $45 each; ruegembon.com. Aude rose triangle ring trio, $65; ruegembon.com.

Phyllis + Rosie

Courtesy

Alana Blank and Rachel Lavipour came together to create Phyllis + Rosie, a line that incorporates a delicate assortment of trinkets that can be worn alone or layered together. The two women draw inspiration from the jewelry boxes of their grandmother and aunt, and they describe the pieces in their collection as "go-to staples that are effortlessly stylish, edgy and always chic."

Shop the Phyllis + Rosie pieces: Emma V Bar necklace, $150; phyllisrosiejewelry.com. Cuff trio, $205; phyllisrosiejewelry.com. Star stud earrings; $38; phyllisrosiejewelry.com. Open cocktail ring, $85; phyllisrosiejewelry.com. Kristine handpiece, $150; phyllisrosiejewelry.com.

Drift/Riot

Courtesy

With the intention of creating simple jewelry with a modern twist, Drift/Riot was established by Kristy Santelli and Evan Cotter. No two pieces are ever exactly the same—everything is handmade in their studio. Drift/Riot is designed to be lived in and loved, so although the pieces do not contain identical qualities, their craftsmanship is sure to last a lifetime.

Shop the pieces: Eye Love You earrings, $95; driftriot.com. Cuff, $125; driftriot.com. Brass tube necklace, $74; driftriot.com. Pyrite stud earrings, $86; driftriot.com. Knot bangle, $98; driftriot.com.

Loren Stewart

Courtesy

This LA-based accessories trio joined forces with the intention of repurposing and upcycling older pieces of jewelry. Founded by Rachel Loren, Satya Stewart, and Annah Stewart-Zafrani, Loren Stewart is an environmentally and socially responsible business. Their designs are meant to add a subtle touch in a distinctive manner.

Shop the pieces: Triple blue sapphire gold band, $415; lorenstewart.com. Safety pin earrings, $140; lorenstewart.com. Pearl diamond baguette ring, $465; lorenstewart.com. Double ID bracelet, $299; lorenstewart.com. Choker pendant necklace, $525; lorenstewart.com.

Lena Wald

Courtesy

Best known for her strikingly original jewelry, Lena Wald is a favorite among the A-list crowd, including Cameron Diaz and Elle Fanning. Her collection encompasses everything from simple-yet-elegant designs to show-stopping rings and bracelets with semi-precious stones.

Shop the pieces: Heart ring, $150; lenawald.com. Star ring, $220; lenawald.com. Micro diamond earring, $30; lenawald.com. Heart necklace; $160, lenawald.com. Moon and Stsar necklace, $295; lenawald.com.

