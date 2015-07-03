Stunning Travel Destinations You Might Not Know About

Your husband's cousin's girlfriend won't stop talking about her fabulous vacay to the Maldives (automatic eye roll). And although it really does sound amazing, sometimes the best trips are the ones less traveled. Here are ten off-the-beaten-path getaways that make for way cooler stories. (Take those vacations days—it's for your health.)

Mauritius (pictured above)

Maldives, schmaldives. This tiny island just east of Madagascar is the new secret gem of the Indian Ocean.

Aix-en-Provence, France

Sure, Paris is great. But tacking on an extra couple of days (when the lavender is in bloom) to bike through Provence is très "you've got to be kidding me."

Aeolian Islands, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is unbeatable (you know this), but it’s not the only chain of amazing islands in town. For a more under-the-radar Italian experience, visit the UNESCO-protected Aeolian archipelago—a cluster of seven small spots where you’ll find gorgeous terra-cotta guesthouses, sweet Malvasia wine and miles of undisturbed beaches.

